Controversial Keiraville escarpment development is back

A controversial development in the escarpment at Keiraville has returned.
Revised plans for the residential development off Cosgrove Avenue have been lodged with Wollongong City Council.
The original proposal for 42 dwellings was twice rejected by the Southern Regional Planning Panel and ended up in the Land and Environment Court.
The statement of environmental effects mentioned the appeal in the Land and Environment Court, which was discontinued.
"The contentions raised by the council in those proceedings have been thoroughly addressed in this DA," the statement read.
"In preparing the revised concept for the site, the issues raised in the previous refusal have been taken into consideration and work undertaken to ensure amended plans and reports address the concerns.
"This includes detailed analysis of the Land and Environment Court appeal contentions, which are now believed to have been thoroughly addressed by this new DA."
The new plans represent a significant step back, with the number of dwellings almost halved to 24.
Also the fourth and fifth buildings in the original application have been removed, with the remainder adjusted to fit within the bushfire protection zone.
The statement of environmental effects noted this adjustment resulted in a greater separation distance between the three remaining buildings.
The mix of buildings will see 15 three-bedroom dwellings and nine four-bedroom homes. There will be 48 car parking spaces for residents, consisting of a two-car garage per home, and also six visitor spaces.
"A significant focus of the proposal has been on identifying site characteristics and constraints to ensure a suitable developable footprint was identified," the statement said.
"The integrated building design and landscaping approach, including the use of green roofs, is intended to create a proposal that sits into the site and existing environment with minimal impact on neighbours or views into the site."
During the earthworks removal phase, a report estimated there would be a maximum of 100 truck arrivals per day, with movements limited to between 8am and 4pm Monday to Friday.
While construction work is also proposed on Saturdays between 8am and 1pm, no truck movements will take place.
The completed development was predicted to create 16 vehicle trips per hour in both the morning and evening peaks, according to a traffic study submitted as part of the development application.
The study said this was equivalent to less than one vehicle trip every three minutes during peak periods, and "would be diluted as distance from the site increases".
"Accordingly, the increases in traffic volumes at the key intersections in the vicinity of the site are expected to be marginal, and in any case, well within typical fluctuations in background traffic volumes," the study stated.
"As a result, no external road improvements are considered to be required to support the proposed development from a capacity or an amenity perspective."
The development application is on public exhibition until April 29
