Potential 'David vs Goliath' fixtures around the corner in Bert Bampton Cup

Potential David vs Goliath battles are on the cards next up for the winners of the latest round of Bert Bampton Cup fixtures.
A number of District League teams have progressed to the next round of the region's knockout cup competition, with Illawarra Premier League teams to be involved in the next draw completed by Football South Coast.
Here's a wrap of all the latest fixtures:
A second half hat-trick from substitute Orlando Tobar was the difference in the end as Warilla progressed to the next stage with a 4-0 drubbing of Picton.
Nicolas Rouco opened the scoring for the Wanderers in the 34th minute. Tobar was brought onto the field by coach Max Videla on the hour mark and made an immediate impact, netting thrice in 23 minutes.
It has been all Shoalhaven so far in the District League, but the defending competition champions handed them a huge reality check in the Bert Bampton Cup.
Shoalhaven did in fact take the lead in the match through Brendan Kellet and took the 1-0 advantage going into half-time, but Dale White's team showed their quality in the second 45.
Doubles from Seamus Christopher Dowd and Luke Behl-Shanks turned the game completely on its head and the match finished 4-1.
An early strike from Minh Nguyen meant Oak Flats had the best possible start at Unanderra Oval, but the Hearts struck back in brutal fashion, scoring three goals to lead 3-1 at half-time.
Damian Jorge, Oscar Mari, and Christian Cabo found the back of the net in the first 45 for Unanderra, before Luka Stosic but the game beyond doubt.
Jackson Anthony scored from the spot late on but the match was already decided, and it finished 4-2.
In the final game of the recent set of games, the Goats progressed to the next stage with a comprehensive 3-0 win against Balgownie.
The Rangers didn't know what hit them with Kane Dorrian scoring a double inside 12 minutes. Luke Paull scored Berkeley's third in the second half, and matters were made worse for Bally when Max Allan received a second yellow card in the closing stages.
The round three draw for the Bert Bampton Cup can be expected to be drawn in the coming days, with all 12 Illawarra Premier League teams to enter the competition.
Wollongong Olympic are the defending champions after they beat Port Kembla 1-0 in the 2023 final.
