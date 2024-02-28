The five major talking points heading into the District League season

There are an array of major talking points as the start of the District League season draws ever closer. But what are they?
There will be 12 teams battling it out for supremacy over 22 rounds plus finals to see who can lift silverware at season's end.
Last season Shellharbour won the league championship and were promoted to the Illawarra Premier League as a result however Fernhill spoiled the party on grand final day, winning 5-3 against them.
A new season brings brand new story lines and key talking points. Here are the main ones...
All eyes will be on the new side in the competition, Shoalhaven.
They impressed for years in the Community League, but can they make a dent on the District League in their first season of promotion?
Their first test in the Bert Bampton Cup proved they are more than ready, after thumping Bellambi (who were in the league above last year) 4-1.
Brendan Kellett was on the score sheet against the Rosellas and you can expect big things from him this season.
South Nowra Football Field will be pumping this weekend for their first home game against Picton.
Speaking of the Rosellas, the 4-1 defeat in the Cup was highly concerning heading into round one against Warilla.
The team were not up to IPL standards, which was proven by the fact the team did not amount a win in the comp. But there is now real concern they'll struggle in the District League.
Bellambi are struggling for numbers. In the Fernhill Youth Cup the Rosellas were forced to forfeit against Sholhaven, further highlighting this problem.
More questions will be answered after round one against the Wanderers and in the weeks following.
The Foxes showed on the most important day of the season last year just how impressive they can be as a side.
The 5-3 win in the grand final against Shellharbour proved that the likes of Kyle Del, Mitchell Turner and Jordan Hughes are lethal, and District League defences will need to be on red alert to stop them.
They were in the top flight not too long ago, so can Fernhill push on and win the league in 2024 and therefore putting themselves into contention for an IPL spot the following year?
What a first season in the District League is was for Gerringong.
After being promoted from the Community League, the Breakers went to within one game of a grand final.
They were of course helped by the stellar season from golden boot and player of the year winning striker Josh Hawker, but the team as a whole really bought into the mantra set by coach Brad Boardman.
The goal now is to push on from their lofty standards already set. Can they back it up?
There are plenty of contenders, but you'd imagine the favourites are the defending grand final champions Fernhill, as well as the likes of Oak Flats, Berkeley and even Gerringong have earned the right to be considered a real chance after their 2023 showing.
Don't rule out Balgownie or University either.
The round one fixtures are as follow:
- Thirroul vs Balgownie (Thursday, February 29 at Thomas Gibson Park)
- UOW vs Gerringong (Saturday, March 2 at Koolobong Oval)
- Bellambi vs Warilla (Saturday, March 2 at Elizabeth Park)
- Oak Flats vs Fernhill (Saturday, March 2 at Keith Bond Oval)
- Berkeley vs Unanderra (Sunday, March 3 at Berkeley Sports 1)
- Shoalhaven vs Picton (Sunday, March 3 at South Nowra Football Grounds 1)
