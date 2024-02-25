Illawarra football officially underway with Bert Bampton Cup first round

The Illawarra football scene is underway with some interesting results in the first round of the Bert Bampton Cup competition.
District and Community League sides locked horns over the weekend in order to progress to the next round, with the potential of a meeting with a Premier League powerhouse such as defending champions Olympic, Cringila or Wollongong United down the track.
With the IPL and District League set to commence next weekend (March 1-3), it also provided teams with a final chance at impressing before the round robin competition starts.
It was a proud moment for Community League side Albion Park, led by former IPL winning coach Jeff Allport as they competed in a men's premiership competition for the first time since 1999 against Balgownie Rangers.
The District League side got the better of the contest in the end, winning 3-0. It capped off a proud week for the Rangers, after their were officially announced as a being a member of the worldwide Club of Pioneers group, which confirmed their status as Australia's oldest running club.
Picton Rangers progressed to the next round in their all-District League game against Thirroul with a 3-2 win thanks to goals from Craig Cooley, Troy Senuik and Kaelan Locke.
In the other fixtures, there were two 6-3 wins for Oak Flats and Warilla against Hill Top and Coledale respectively, whilst Shoalhaven thumped Bellambi 4-1 and Berkeley beat UOW 3-0.
Unanderra and Gerringong's match was washed out and will be played at another time.
IPL clubs are set to enter the draw in the next round.
