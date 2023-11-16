Jeff Allport is excited about the potential at Albion Park Football Club after taking the reins as their new head coach.
The veteran mentor - who has coached at several Illawarra clubs including the White Eagles, Wollongong United and Coniston - was recently announced as Albion Park's Community League head coach for the 2024 season.
It is his first coaching gig in two years, after departing Bellambi in late 2021 following a difficult Premier League campaign where the Rosellas finished 10th.
However, Allport feels refreshed as he prepares to embark on his latest chapter.
"Albion Park is where I grew up so it's a nice opportunity to get back involved with the football club," Allport told the Mercury.
"I took a break after coaching Bellambi and I feel refreshed now."
Allport takes charge of Albion Park's Community League all age men's division one squad, with the team looking to improve on a seventh-placed finish in 2023.
The squad returned to pre-season training this week, and the coach sees plenty of potential with the side. Albion Park has a long-term goal of getting promoted to District League.
However, the club has also outlined a new strategy to bring the club forward, which includes further enhancing pathways for their juniors; creating teams in every age group; and gaining promotion to the Women's Premier League.
Albion Park Football Club also recently unveiled their new-look club logo ahead of their 50th anniversary in 2025.
"I think this club has a lot of potential and good people are running it. It's going to be a long road for us, but I think it's going to be a worthy one," Allport said.
"I really like the model here at the club. It's a community-based model where the juniors can have a pathway into senior football. We want to progress for the Community League to District League when we can, and they want to make the step up - it's for the right reasons too.
"It's a chance to provide a pathway for what really is a growing area. If you look at Albion Pakr now, it takes in Tullimbar and Calderwood. It's a growing area with lots of young families, and it would be great to be a football club that they're all proud of."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.