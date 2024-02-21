Balgownie Rangers confirmed as Australia's oldest registered football club

Balgownie Rangers are the only club in all of Australia to be added to an extremely prestigious list with major global significance.
The Rangers have finally been confirmed as the oldest registered football club in the country after being added into the Club of Pioneers group, based out of Sheffield in the UK.
'Bally' join some huge clubs amongst the list of the world's oldest clubs including Wrexham AFC from Wales, Sheffield FC in England and Queens Park in Scotland.
To be added to the Club of Pioneers provides plenty of exciting potential for not just the Rangers, but for Illawarra football entirely. A potential Trans-Tasman game between North Shore United (est. 1887) from New Zealand and Balgownie could be on the cards.
To be acknowledged was a proud moment, according to Balgownie president Steve Buckley as the club heads into their 141st year.
"To be recognised around the world was a very proud moment and it also I think put a few things asleep, because there has always been a bit of doubt about it," Buckley said.
"There were a couple of clubs who started before us but as far as it goes, we are the current oldest running club in Australia.
"It was initiated by Luke (Steve's son and first grade coach) and one of his mates that had a look into the Club of Pioneers. A lot effort went into being added to the group, you have to prove it obviously so a lot of homework went into it.
"It's probably been in the play for 18 months to two years I'd say behind the scenes and obviously been kept on the quiet.
"We're just taking it in our stride now. Obviously our shirts are over there in the museum now in Sheffield which is great."
Buckley said that whilst the club prides itself on its storied history, the future of Balgownie was now very much the point of focus. Growing junior numbers, building on its brand new women's team and promotion to the Illawarra Premier League were the main long term goals.
"We're up around the 750 mark for juniors this year, probably up around 100 from last year," he said.
"We've got some really good juniors, obviously with our under 14 state champions last year.
"We also want to go to the Premier League and be sustainable. A lot of the clubs are going up and down and we don't want to do that.
"And of course we have our new ladies team put together and we want to improve on that."
Balgownie's mens team will be in action this Sunday, February 25 in the Bert Bampton Cup against Community League side, Albion Park. Kickoff at Judy Masters Oval is 2:30pm.
