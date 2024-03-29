Stunning Scarborough home wins state-wide award

A cliff-top Scarborough home has taken out a statewide award for its eye-catching use of materials and meticulous craftsmanship.
Located on Lawrence Hargrave Drive, the home was built by Caringbah up and coming builders Tass Construction Group, and despite having to meet strict requirements, the result is a stand-out home that takes in the breathtaking scenery and local heritage.
Ben Tass, co-founder of Tass Construction Group, said from the initial design stages, a unique approach had to be taken to satisfy the site and the client's requirements.
"The block's position required heavy bracing to meet strict N5 wind ratings and our team of expert designers and engineers utilised innovative strategies to ensure that the house could withstand the harshest weather conditions," he said.
Getting building products to the isolated site was also a challenge, leading to a distinct feature as the first impression when coming off the street.
"A home of this calibre requires a remarkable first impression, and in this instance, it begins with the turntable driveway," Mr Tass said.
From street level, the mix of materials that characterises the home can be seen, including heritage brick that mirrors the old Scarborough Post Office, as well as Silvertop Ash cladding, and polished and unpolished concrete.
The vertical lines of the signature iron entrance are echoed in the street-facing facade, while the blend of functional and architectural finishes continues throughout the home.
Stepping through the threshold into the home, the interior highlights the elevated location, with floor to ceiling glass embracing the unobstructed horizon.
The dark tones of the interior foreground points of interest, including a suspended fireplace and brushed copper hardware in the bathrooms and laundry.
Upstairs, the sleeping quarters are connected with a metal walkway across a dramatic, light filled void above the central dining area.
After the darker tones which characterise the downstairs interiors, the white and light touches elevate the second floor.
Judges at the NSW Housing Industry Association awards noted the forethought of the design and the attention to detail in construction, awarding the project the winner in the custom built home $1.2 - $1.5 million category.
"From the initial concrete works to the final interior finishes, every aspect of this build demanded meticulous attention to detail, with a focus on incorporating the client's vision into the design," Mr Tass said.
