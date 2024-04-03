Round three of the Bert Bampton Cup revealed with huge fixtures in store

An Illawarra Premier League grand final rematch and a District League team taking on an IPL powerhouse headlines the Bert Bampton Cup third round draw.
Football South Coast representatives conducted the draw on Wednesday, April 3 and revealed the next journey for the respective teams taking part.
The Bert Bampton Cup acts as the sole knockout competition in the region and is separate from the IPL and District League round-robin competitions. Essentially, the Cup is sudden death football with no second chances.
Successful District League clubs Warilla, Fernhill, Unanderra, and Berkeley were drawn against 12 Illawarra Premier League clubs that have only just entered the competition at the round of 16 stage.
Headlining the draw is Cringila taking on Coniston in what will be a replay of the 2023 IPL decider, which Coniston won 1-0.
Defending District League grand final champions Fernhill have a tough trip to PCYC against defending Bert Bampton Cup champions, Wollongong Olympic.
One District League team is certain to reach the quarter finals with Berkeley drawn against Unanderra.
Confirmation of dates, times, and venues will be made by FSC in the coming days, but are pencilled in to be played on the weekend of May 4-5, with clubs given a 14-day window around that time to play the fixture.
The draw for the Youth Cup was also completed and is as follows:
