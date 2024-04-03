A big win for Cringila Lions FC after funding boost for John Crehan Park

Things are looking up at Cringila Lions FC both on and off the field after the club scored a $100,000 funding boost to upgrade lighting at its home ground, John Crehan Park.
Wollongong MP Paul Scully announced that Crehan Park would receive upgrades as part of a $300,000 commitment for important upgrades for sporting grounds in the region.
As part of the NSW Government's $37.2 million Local Small Commitments Allocation Program, Wollongong City Council will also receive $200,000 in funding to contribute to the upgrade of field drainage at JJ Kelly Park, the home of Coniston FC.
Cringila has regularly hosted night fixtures in the Illawarra Premier League competition. Existing lighting currently at the ground will be replaced and the old lights relocated to their second ground, doubling the night-time capacity of the facility.
Lions president Steve Jovanovski said the news was welcomed by the club as new lighting had been on the agenda for some time.
"It's massive news for the club to be honest," Jovanovski said.
"One of the first things that I looked at when I joined the committee was some of the facilities that needed updating or upgrading and the lights were first on the list.
"For us, Friday night games are a bit of a historic thing. They're a special event and getting updated lights is huge for the club.
"It's been a challenge because with these grants they look at the number of kids and members and at that early stage our seniors and juniors were separate. So merging them together was a big factor."
Jovanovski said the club had seen a massive increase in its junior numbers from 84 to 158 kids registered from 2023 to 2024. He said the lighting upgrade would benefit both senior and junior players at the club, and that more work on Crehan Park was in the works.
"It's about showcasing the juniors under lights as well [as the seniors]," he said.
"I strongly believe we have the best facilities in football in the Illawarra, and this will just add to it.
"But it doesn't stop there. My next project is going to be new amenities at the ground as well. So it's a work in progress. I have a 10 year project that I want to achieve at the club and this is just another step in it."
Wollongong MP Scully said it was a massive result for Cringila.
"This is a fantastic outcome for the Cringila Lions Football Club and its supporters," he said.
"Crini fans are die-hard supporters and now they will be able to cheer their club on under new and improved LED lighting during night matches.
"Football South Coast has worked with local clubs to develop an infrastructure priorities list and this helps fund one of the priority projects."
On the field, Cringila's first grade team - led by coach Jorge De Matos - has started the season with three wins and a draw from their opening four games.
The Lions will return to IPL action this weekend (Friday, April 5) against Coniston in a grand final rematch at Crehan Park.
