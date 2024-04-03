Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Football List

A big win for Cringila Lions FC after funding boost for John Crehan Park

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated April 3 2024 - 3:48pm, first published 12:22pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A big win for Cringila Lions FC with the announcement of new lighting to be installed at its home ground, John Crehan Park. Picture by Adam McLean
A big win for Cringila Lions FC with the announcement of new lighting to be installed at its home ground, John Crehan Park. Picture by Adam McLean

Things are looking up at Cringila Lions FC both on and off the field after the club scored a $100,000 funding boost to upgrade lighting at its home ground, John Crehan Park.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Warren

Jordan Warren

Sports Journalist

Illawarra Mercury sports journalist. Feel free to get in touch jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.