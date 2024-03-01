Cringila lay down early marker in this year's Illawarra Premier League

Cringila are the first winners of the 2024 Premier League, with the Lions kicking off their campaign in style with a 3-0 win over Port Kembla on Friday night.
In the same week that the club was deducted three competition points due to fan involvement in a flares incident during last year's grand final, 'Crini' put on a show for their faithful at Crehan Park.
It means that the Lions are now equal with all other sides on the table.
The game appeared destined to be a first-half stalemate, however, recruit Tyler Fuller mustered Cringila's opening goal in injury time.
Teammate Anthony Krsteski then found the back of the net midway through the second half, before reigning George Naylor Medallist Peter Simonoski scored their third goal late in the game.
"It was a great win. We had the game plan set and ready to go out, and the boys showed it," Lions head coach Jorge De Matos told the Mercury.
"Credit to Port. Obviously being round one, they were up for it, and they made it a hell of a fight as they always do. But I'm extremely proud and happy of my boys. We got the job done and we move onto next week.
"It was one of those matches where it was hard to pick a man of the match. But keeping clean sheets and keeping a great defensive record was what we really focused on last year.
"It was probably the strongest part of our game, so starting this year off with another three points and a clean sheet, I can't ask for much more."
Round one continues on Saturday with Wollongong United hosting South Coast United at Macedonia Park; Shellharbour take on the Blueys at Barrack Heights Sports Field; and Coniston meets Bulli at JJ Kelly Park.
On Sunday, Wollongong Olympic tackles Helensburgh at PCYC; and Corrimal hosts Albion Park at Memorial Park.
