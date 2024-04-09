Presley, Cash, Lewis and Orbison all headed to Bulli for one-night only

A musical chronicling the man behind legends of the music scene like Elvis and Johnny Cash is headed to Bulli.
The show, called the Sons of Sun, will be running for one night only at the Heritage Hotel in Bulli on Friday, April 26, and incorporates a three-piece band that performs the music of the '50s as the story unfolds.
The story follows Sam Phillips while he was running the recording studio Sun Records which helped launch the careers of eventual superstars Presley and Cash along with Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins and Roy Orbison.
Kieran Carroll, wrote the show to accompany renditions of music from the artists who began their career at Sun Records.
"It's absolutely fantastic music that people just continue to enjoy and will know lots and lots of the songs, but may not know the story behind the songs and the story of Sam Phillips," Mr Carroll said.
The show's cast and band include Matt Charleston as Sam Phillips and Murray Cook, of Wiggles' fame, as lead guitarist of the band.
The show was first performed in 2012 and was run at the Sydney Opera House for four years.
Mr Carroll says the show is "great kind of musical history lesson".
"I think a lot of younger people really enjoy it because they can kind of see where the roots of rock and roll came from, and what that led to," he said.
"Lots of other people who can go back a bit further and really like how that music cam out of the blues and rockabilly and country."
Tickets are available here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.