Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Presley, Cash, Lewis and Orbison all headed to Bulli for one-night only

Joel Ehsman
By Joel Ehsman
April 9 2024 - 1:33pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Charleston as Sam Phillips in Sons of Sun which will be in Bulli in April. Picture supplied
Matt Charleston as Sam Phillips in Sons of Sun which will be in Bulli in April. Picture supplied

A musical chronicling the man behind legends of the music scene like Elvis and Johnny Cash is headed to Bulli.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joel Ehsman

Joel Ehsman

Reporter

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, experiencing life near the beach.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.