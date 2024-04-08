Bulli Pass survives weekend's wild weather

The weekend downpour hasn't set back the slope stabilisation work on Bulli Pass.
The pass has been closed at night from Sunday to Thursday to fix damage caused by floods in March and June 2022.
That led to landslips, including one that removed support from underneath a section of road.
Last month there was also some movement of the road surface in that area, which prompted emergency repair work and a reduction of the speed limit.
So there were justifiable concerns that Saturday's downpour would put the repair work back to square one and create more landslips.
But a Transport for NSW spokesperson said the damage wouldn't delay the slope stabilisation work.
"Heavy rain over the weekend left minor debris on the road - including rocks, soil and leaf litter - that has since been cleared," the spokesperson said.
"This has not impacted the timeline for ongoing repairs to be completed, which is still estimated to take around four months from now."
One major road that was affected by the storm was Lawrence Hargrave Drive at Coalcliff, where rocks fell onto the road.
"Lawrence Hargrave Drive was closed between Coalcliff station and Clifton School Parade over the weekend due to multiple landslides and extreme scouring of the gully above the road, that resulted in soil and rock debris on the road, pavement damage and blocked drainage pipes," the spokeswoman said.
"Over the weekend Transport for NSW crews worked to clear debris and unblock drains to provide safe access for road users and were able to open Lawrence Hargrave Drive under single lane closures and traffic control on Sunday April 7.
"Current traffic control will remain in place until pavement and drainage repairs can be carried out."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.