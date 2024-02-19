Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Repairs to shut Bulli Pass five nights a week for the next five months

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
February 19 2024 - 6:28pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bulli Pass will be closed overnight for several months to allow for extensive road works.
Bulli Pass will be closed overnight for several months to allow for extensive road works.

Bulli Pass will be closed for five nights a week for the next five months to allow for extensive repair work on four landslip sites along the road.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate McIlwain

Kate McIlwain

Journalist

For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.