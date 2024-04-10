The Wollongong garage punk band set to take over Europe for the first time

A Wollongong garage punk band is set to take on the world when they begin their first-ever European tour.
Hoon will play 28 shows in Europe beginning in June and will travel to the Netherlands, Belgium, France, Italy, Spain and Germany.
The four-piece band's frontman, Daniel Breda, says the band is very excited to be touring Europe for the first time.
"We've been wanting to do it for a long time," Mr Breda said.
"We wanted to do it before COVID but we're ready to do it."
The band says it hasn't been the easiest tour to organise but is excited to experience the European music scene first-hand.
"It's pretty interesting to see how they go about doing stuff and hopefully take some musical inspiration and just taking a bit of European culture and seeing what we can introduce here," Mr Breda said.
"There's a really good reception over for the music that we make."
The garage punk rockers will also be playing several East Coast shows, including a show in Wollongong at La La La's on May 4, which Mr Breda says is to "get the cogs rolling".
"It'll be good, we'll be pulling out some extra stops for it, particularly the Wollongong show."
The show at La La La's will feature six other artists and tickets can be bought here.
Other shows are set for Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney as well as plenty more.
When the band returns to Australia they will be getting ready for the 2024 edition of The Gong Crawl, a single-day music and creative arts festival scheduled for August.
