It's official, the Walshes are Shellharbour's best neighbours

You know you're doing something right as a neighbour when someone over the fence nominates you for an award.
That's what happened to Mt Warrigal residents Sue and Greg Walsh, who were named Shellharbour's Good Neighbour of the Year on Friday night.
They were chosen from the biggest field since the awards began, with 71 neighbours nominated.
But Sue had only heard of the award when they won it.
"We've always had a good relationship with neighbours - we've never had a bad neighbour ever," she said.
"People have come and gone in the time we've been there but I can honestly say we've never ever had a bad neighbour.
"We've always made a point if we've got new neighbours of introducing ourselves making people feel welcome."
While they made a point of meeting their neighbours Sue knew it could be hard for others to get to know the person over the back fence - especially when they have to go to work every day.
In terms of what the Walshes may have done to earn Good Neighbour of the Year status, Sue had a few ideas.
"The one thing I can think of is that I'm always giving my neighbours limes off my lime tree," she said.
"Greg's fairly mechanical and if someone's got a problem with their car or something mechanical he's always there to help and fix things. I expect it's more for him than me because he's always doing things for our neighbours and people out there.
"He sees someone who thinks has got a problem he checks with them to see if they need help."
Shellharbour Mayor Chris Homer said the Good Neighbour Awards annual awards recognised community members who supported and helped care for the people in their neighbourhoods.
"Council's Good Neighbour Awards are a great way to recognise and thank those in the community who show kindness, efforts and willingness to lend a hand," Mayor Homer said.
"Building connections between residents within neighbourhoods is important. It strengthens communities, helps us to feel safe and connected, and provides a sense of purpose."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.