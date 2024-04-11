Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

No screen-time shaming here: Helping parents use phones and technology for good

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
April 11 2024 - 3:17pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kiama's Lakey Watson, three, plays with a robot at the Festival of Digital Play at Early Start. Picture by Robert Peet
Kiama's Lakey Watson, three, plays with a robot at the Festival of Digital Play at Early Start. Picture by Robert Peet

As children grow up surrounded by smart phones, parents are repeatedly warned about the dangers of allowing too much digital technology in their kids' lives.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate McIlwain

Kate McIlwain

Journalist

For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.