Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Business List

Meet the Wollongong woman taking on the MasterChef kitchen

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated April 15 2024 - 11:25am, first published 10:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MasterChef contestant and Wollongong woman Gill Dinh. Picture supplied
MasterChef contestant and Wollongong woman Gill Dinh. Picture supplied

Gillian Dinh has watched every season of MasterChef Australia since it first aired 15 years ago but this time finds herself on the other side of the screen as the popular cooking competition show enters its 16th iteration.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.