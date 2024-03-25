MasterChef fan fave Julie Goodwin heads up 2024 Robertson Potato Festival

Preheat the oven to 180°C. Slice the potatoes very thinly, using a sharp knife or a mandolin.

Combine the cream, garlic, thyme, salt and pepper in a large bowl. Toss the potatoes through until they are well coated.

Layer the potato in a large baking dish. (It doesn't matter what shape the dish is, but it should be around 6 cm deep and have a capacity of about 2.5 litres.)



Arrange the top layer neatly, then press down on it firmly.



Cover the dish with good-quality aluminium foil and press down again, so that the foil is touching the top layer of potato.



Seal tightly on all sides, then bake for 1 hour.

