MasterChef fan fave Julie Goodwin heads up 2024 Robertson Potato Festival

Think MasterChef, think Julie Goodwin. Think Roberston, think potatoes.
Add them all together and you have just one of the attractions at the 2024 Robertson Potato Festival.
Ms Goodwin, the much-loved inaugural winner of the popular Australian cooking show, will feature on the "Master Spud cooking stage" on both days of the event.
The 53-year-old, who won the show in 2009, has since hosted a radio show, authored books and now is in training for her Dancing with the Stars debut later this year.
But she'll get a chance to work her magic with Robertson's spuds on the main stage come May.
She's not the only big name in town to celebrate the rich potato heritage.
Longtime pub favourites Dragon will rock the festival, complete with founding member Todd Hunter and familiar face Mark Williams.
In their 30-year career the band's sold millions of records and CDs and can claim a litany of popular singalong favourites - from April Sun In Cuba, to Are You Old Enough and Rain.
If you're into Neil Diamond, multi-MO award winner, Peter Byrne, will bring his 'Forever Diamond' tribute show to the stage.
The festival has a range of fantastic competitions and prizes in store, primarily the highly anticipated Hessians on the Field competition.
It comes with a first prize of $1000 cash and prizes for categories totalling over $2,000. Additionally, the pets section is back by popular demand and it will be judged by Emma Watkins, otherwise known as 'Emma Memma' or even the yellow Wiggle.
For those who appreciate the heritage of farming, the Berrima Old Machinery Club will showcase vintage farming equipment from yesteryear, bringing a touch of nostalgia to the event.
All this spud-tacular fun, entertainment, delicious food and camaraderie will be held at Roberston on May 4-5.
For more information, please visit our website www.potatofestival.com.au
I think many home cooks of my generation have a go-to potato bake recipe. Mine is straightforward, but I have friends who add all sorts of things to theirs - onion, cheese, bacon and more. Start simple, and go on to create your own signature spud bake.
INGREDIENTS:
METHOD:
Extracted from Classic by Julie Goodwin (RRP $39.99). Available now from bookstores and online retailers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.