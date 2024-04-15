The crucial moments from the weekend just gone in Illawarra football

The Illawarra Women's Premier League got underway whilst there was a huge upset in the District League during the weekend just gone in local football.
There were also plenty of crucial moments in the early days of the mens Premier League title race, whilst the Wolves, the Stingrays, and the Flame were also in action.
After being knocked out of the finals series in 2023 by eventual grand final winners Fernhill, Gerringong extracted their revenge on the Foxes being on the right end of a nine-goal thriller at Ray Robinson Oval.
The win was masterminded by last season's player of the year and golden boot winner Joshua Hawker, with the former Olympic IPL striker netting four times.
The game was locked at 4-4 in the 59th minute, until Fraser Macqueen netted a fifth for the visitors to see Brad Boardman's troops home.
With the Julie Porter Cup well and truly behind us, the IWPL got underway last weekend, with an upset already recorded.
Albion Park White Eagles recorded a 3-1 win against defending premiers Woonona. Usual suspect Eliza Cowan was at the double, whilst APWE skipper Brittany Ring also got on the score sheet.
After being so dominant for so long, Albion Park had to take a step back in 2023 with Woonona and Shellharbour winning the silverware on offer. On this result alone, it looks as though the White Eagles will be a real force once again in 2024.
After losing plenty of bodies from its championship year in 2023, Coniston has not suffered in the slightest after going the first five games of 2024 unbeaten, meaning Franc Pierro's side side top of the Premier League table.
Cono thumped Wollongong Olympic 3-0 at PCYC, whilst around the grounds there was another upset at Macedonia Park, with the previously winless Bulli dismantling Wollongong United 4-1.
It must have been the weekend for getting off the mark, with South Coast United and Tarrawanna both getting first wins against Corrimal and Port Kembla respectively.
As for who are the early favourites, it's anyone's guess. Coniston and Albion Park remain unbeaten, whilst there is just a five-point gap between Olympic in third and Cringila in seventh.
Make no mistake, the South Coast Flame mean business in the Football NSW League Two Men's competition.
Andrew Paine's team dismantled Fraser Park 6-1 at Ian McLennan Park, with Trajkovski scoring four of the goals.
It's clear to see promotion is certainly an achievable goal in 2024 for the Football South Coast side. With just the one loss from nine, the Flame are second on the table, three points behind Newcastle Jets Academy.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.