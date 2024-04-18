Everything you need to know about the new improved Illawarra Brick Show

As the school holidays hit the halfway point you might be running out of ideas on what to do, thankfully the Illawarra Brick Show is right there to help you out.
The show will take place at Illawarra Sports Stadium on April 20 and 21, with all funds received going to KidsWish.
It's the seventh year of the brick show but some new activities are set to keep it fresh such as the introduction of a brick building competition.
For the competition children across the Illawarra were able to submit custom builds with 10 going on display at Stockland Shellharbour where the community voted on the top four overall winners.
The winners will be involved in a "Celebrity Brick Battle" competition on Saturday with guests Dylan Ryan, Vedran Janjetovic and Oliver Yates from the Wollongong Wolves and Kevin White from the Illawarra Hawks as well as players from the St George Illawarra Dragons.
Another new demonstration at this year's event is a robotic demonstration from the University of Wollongong Science Base.
Event organiser Graham Draper says he thinks the new demonstration will be very popular with kids.
"There's a variety of different demonstrations that include coding robots that draw images on magnetic whiteboards," Mr Draper said.
"It's going to be something new and exciting for the show."
The show has previously attracted 7000 guests across the weekend which speaks to how "everybody has a connection with Lego" according to Mr Draper.
"I often talk to people at the show, the older generation they talk about how much Lego's changed but how wonderful it is," he said
"They love seeing the younger generation use their imagination to create different things."
Mr Draper says his favourite part of the show is the people though.
"I get excited by the crowd.
"The bigger the crowd, the bigger the donation for KidsWish."
You can book tickets to the Illawarra Brick Show here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.