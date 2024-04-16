When will Wollongong's flood-damaged ocean pools be fixed?

Wollongong City Council will consider the volume of recovery work remaining and tidal conditions to see when crews can return to maintaining the city's rock pools in the wake of this month's devastating flood event.
Saltwater and rock pools were affected by debris and poor water quality as swollen creeks carrying run-off flowed into the ocean as serious flooding hit the region on Saturday, April 6.
A Wollongong council spokesperson said the regular cleaning schedule for the city's rock pools was paused as crews turned their attention to the immediate recovery and clean-up in the wake of the April 6 disaster, such as clearing roads, footpaths and culverts, and helping residents clear debris where possible.
"On Friday [April 19], we'll reassess whether the volume of work, as well as tidal and sea conditions including the water quality, will allow for the crews to return to the rock pools from Monday 22 April," the spokesperson said.
Crews will look for any potential damage to the pools as they clean them, but if residents see anything of concern they are encouraged to report the issue to the council by calling 4227 7111 or via the website.
Thirroul Pool has remained closed because the water quality was not high enough to refill it.
The pool was cleaned on Monday, April 15 and the council planned to try to refill it on Tuesday.
The Port Kembla and Continental pools experienced poor water quality but have since reopened to swimmers.
The council spokesperson said the water quality of the pools was monitored daily.
Rock pools at Kiama and Gerringong did not sustain any damage and have not needed extra cleaning.
The state's Beachwatch program, which monitors water quality, says the water quality along the Illawarra coast is good and suitable for swimming on Tuesday.
The Mercury is awaiting information on Beverley Whitfield Pool in Shellharbour.
