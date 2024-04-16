Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

When will Wollongong's flood-damaged ocean pools be fixed?

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated April 16 2024 - 12:28pm, first published 12:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Thirroul Pool lying empty on Tuesday, April 16. Picture by Adam McLean
Thirroul Pool lying empty on Tuesday, April 16. Picture by Adam McLean

Wollongong City Council will consider the volume of recovery work remaining and tidal conditions to see when crews can return to maintaining the city's rock pools in the wake of this month's devastating flood event.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.