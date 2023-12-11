It's happened again, tonnes of sand has filled the Towradgi ocean pool

The forces of Mother Nature seem to be working against Wollongong City Council with Towradgi ocean pool again resembling a sandpit on Monday, just weeks after they cleaned it out.
Local Christie Hardy said people would be lucky to get water past their knees around the edges of the pool but hoped it would be cleared again before Christmas.
It was only on November 20 that three 20-tonne excavators were called in to restore the popular swimming spot to its former beauty and remove hundreds of tonnes of sand.
Weather earlier in November had pushed more sand onto the city's beaches, leaving Towradgi pool in particular almost entirely filled, with the same happening again this week.
Previously, a Wollongong council spokesperson has said the city's rock pools were "particularly challenging" to maintain.
"Their location right on the shoreline means you need a combination of low tides, seas and swell to be able to empty, clean and then re-fill the pools," the spokesperson said.
"Plus, we need to make sure the weather forecast doesn't mean a pristine pool would be re-filled with sand or seaweed just hours later."
It's not uncommon for wild weather and high tides to shift sand along the coastline.
In a Letter to the Editor in mid-November, Ian Young of Towradgi called on the council not to "waste ratepayers funds clearing it until a storm has cleared the sand piles surrounding it".
"When it was recently cleared it took nature three days to put the sand back," he said.
Now it's happened again.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.