Bulli Rock Pool cleared of sand, Towradgi awaits extensive clean

Natalie Croxon
Natalie Croxon
Updated November 9 2023 - 8:08am, first published November 8 2023 - 5:26pm
An aerial picture of Towradgi ocean pool looking like a sandpit. Picture supplied.
Wollongong council hopes to clean out Towradgi Rock Pool within the next three weeks but in the meantime has removed 500 tonnes of sand from the pool at Bulli.

