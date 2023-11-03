Wollongong City Council has poured cold water on rumours that Thirroul Pool will close, saying it has no plans to shut any of the city's nine public pools.
Thirroul Pool has been closed for at least three days due to water quality issues caused by large swells, while Towradgi Rock Pool has again filled with sand.
There had been a suggestion that Thirroul Pool was closing due to costs, but the council says it has no such plans.
Wollongong council said it had attempted to refill the pool with fresh seawater three times, but the first two times the water was dirty, and the third attempt was foiled by seaweed clogging the inlet pipes.
"However, in good news, we have used the forced closure to carry out some essential maintenance work to help keep the facility shipshape for what's expected to be a busy summer," the council said.
The council said it was working to reopening the pool as soon as it could, noting it was reliant on good sea and weather conditions to ensure water quality.
Further south, sand has again frustrated swimmers at Towradgi Rock Pool.
The council said the seaside environment "presents challenges when it comes to their maintenance as beaches are a dynamic seaside environment and conditions can change quickly".
The city's rock pools are cleaned about every six weeks and Woonona, Bulli and Coledale pools are next on the schedule, but this could change on Monday, November 6, when the council inspects all the pools, including Towradgi.
The council said a clean took four to six hours, and could only be completed during low tides and low swells in daylight hours.
Cleaning involves draining the pool, using heavy machinery to remove sand and debris, a high-pressure clean, checking for damage, and refilling it, either through pumping or allowing it to fill at high tide.
On Monday, October 30, Wollongong councillors voted to prioritise the consideration of pool resourcing as they consider the 2024/25 budget, call upon the state government for funding support, and work towards a review of the Future of our Pools Strategy.
