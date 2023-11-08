Illawarra Mercury
Bellambi man Paul John Cairney pleads not guilty to murdering 'long-term friend'

Updated November 8 2023 - 2:15pm, first published 2:11pm
A man has been committed to stand trial in the NSW Supreme Court after pleading not guilty to murdering his "long-term friend" in Bellambi the week before Christmas 2022.

