Family sanctuary with designer flair and luxurious touches

5 BED | 3 BATH | 2 CAR
Homes of this calibre are a true rarity, with this Clarendon Home showcasing impressive space and impeccable executive style.
Grandly designed and customised, the property provides modern living with an indulgent touch.
Selling agent Ben Linnehan said one of its standout features was the seamless transition between spaces.
"One of the home's best features is the indoor-outdoor living, with the outdoor kitchen overlooking the mineral pool," he said.
Every element of the residence emanates luxury - from its grand entry with French-polished Victorian ash staircase, light fittings, high ceilings, quality fixtures and fittings and IT nook to its free-flowing entertaining zones and home theatre.
The designer kitchen is a masterpiece, boasting Smeg appliances, a beer and wine fridge, a butler's pantry, and a three-metre 80mm Quantum Quartz stone island bench.
It would suit a buyer looking for a near new home, with outstanding quality and space.- Ben Linnehan, selling agent, Ray White Albion Park
Sun-filled in the morning and fully shaded throughout the day, the breathtaking rear terrace opens out to the nine-metre mineral-heated pool and low-maintenance level yard, a luxurious entertaining and family-friendly space.
The parents' quarters span the entire property width and comprise a generous bedroom, dual walk-in robes, and a lavish couple's ensuite complete with a twin vanity and shower cave.
Alongside sleek custom joinery throughout, block-out blinds, MyZone ducted air and 11kW of solar power, there's also intercom security and oversized double garaging with a workshop area and access to the backyard.
Perched proudly and peacefully on its 542sqm block, it is nestled in the quaint and family-friendly suburb of Haywards Bay, just metres from the lake, parks, and rivulets.
"Haywards Bay is a small lakeside development with over 120 acres of open space to enjoy walks, cycling and canoeing," Mr Linnehan said.
"It would suit a buyer looking for a near new home, with outstanding quality and space."
With a 180-degree view of the escarpment, this fine offering is a revelation of family comfort and lifestyle appeal.
The home is 15 minutes from Shellharbour and Wollongong City centres, a short drive from local schools, shops, and many of the south coast's sensational beaches.
