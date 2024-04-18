Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

The Dance Affinity from Unanderra gets set to take on the world in Florida

By Newsroom
Updated April 18 2024 - 3:02pm, first published 2:57pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Dance Affinity crew is jetting off to compete in two major competitions in the US - the Dance Worlds and the Dance Summit. Pictures supplied.
The Dance Affinity crew is jetting off to compete in two major competitions in the US - the Dance Worlds and the Dance Summit. Pictures supplied.

Eleven dancers from one Wollongong dance studio will compete in two of the world's most prestigious global competition in a matter of weeks.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.