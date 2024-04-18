The Dance Affinity from Unanderra gets set to take on the world in Florida

Eleven dancers from one Wollongong dance studio will compete in two of the world's most prestigious global competition in a matter of weeks.
The Dance Affinity crew will join almost 10,000 competitors from across the globe at the Dance World Championships before they perform at the almost-equally significant The Varsity Dance Summit.
Both events will take place at Walt Disney World Resort on Orlando, Florida and will feature athletes from the hit Netflix series Cheer.
Teams qualify for the global event at national championships, and this year, The Dance Affinity had three routines chosen.
Two will compete in IASF Dance Worlds and the other in The Dance Summit - an event held immediately after for younger dancers, coach Teagan Huntsdale explained.
"The Dance Affinity is the only studio in the Illawarra to be competing at both international events," she said.
And if that's not exciting enough for the Unanderra studio's dancers aged between 13 and 16, there's a New York adventure to enjoy first.
It's all about providing the young dancers with the experience of a lifetime, Ms Huntsdale said.
"Qualifying for the competitions is one thing, and we're so very proud, but we know they are just the opportunity for us to build other life experiences."
They'll train at the Broadway Dance Theatre, enjoy a musical in the Big Apple and a street photo shoot.
Having taken a group to the Dance Worlds in 2022, Ms Huntsdale and co-coach Kelly Buggs have crucial insight into improved preparation.
"And that's why we've included New York because not everyone will remember what they did on stage. But that might remember a photo shoot in New York."
A travelling group of 30 will head stateside soon with the Dance Worlds on April 26-29 and the Dance Summit on May 3-5.
