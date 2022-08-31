Business Illawarra has announced the finalists in the 2022 IMB Bank Illawarra Business Awards.
The finalists were selected from a record number of entrants, and include an Excellence in Tech category for the first time.
The finalists heard their nominations for the first time at a face-to-face event at the Illawarra Hotel on Wednesday evening.
Executive director of Business Illawarra, Adam Zarth said the standard of submissions in 2022 was incredibly high.
"We've received an overwhelming response to this year's awards program, and I'll take this opportunity to congratulate everybody who entered and particularly our finalists on their strong submissions," he said.
Finalists in each of the 15 categories are selected by a panel of judges based on their written submissions.
Ahead of the final stage of judging, Mr Zarth congratulated all entrants.
"Our finalists are a terrific reflection of the diversity of the talent and expertise in our business community, ranging from sole traders to large-scale employers, and a wide range of industries and sectors across the region."
The winners will be announced at a gala ceremony on Friday, October 14 at the WIN Entertainment Centre.
Celebrations on the night will be theme 'La Dolce Vita', bringing the essence of the sweet life from the Amalfi Coast to the shores of the Illawarra.
A full list of finalists is below.
Excellence in Customer Service - Sponsored by IOH Health
Aceit Sportswear
Big Fat Smile Group
Curran Plumbing
Mrs Oldbucks Pantry
Ocean Blue B&B
Shaw Landscape Group
South Coast Brides
The Cram Foundation
Tiny Tins
Webb Financial
Excellence in Import & Export - Sponsored by NSW Ports
Aceit Sportswear
Scalapay
Excellence in Innovation - Sponsored by Wollongong City Council
Buckaroo Leatherworks
Curran Plumbing
Droppoint Australia
Jasmine Grove by IRT Group
RoboFit
The Flagstaff Group
Vennu
Virtual IT Group
Wollongong Foot & Ankle Centre
Excellence in Large Business - Sponsored by University of Wollongong
Coutts Lawyers & Conveyancers
D.Frame Electrical
Easy Agile
GJ Gardner Homes Shoalhaven
Peoplecare Health Cover
Warrigal
Excellence in Micro Business
Chuckle Communications
Hill To Air
Mrs Oldbucks Pantry
Stand Up Paddle Boarding Shellharbour
The MacBain Agency
Excellence in Small Business - Sponsored by South32
Aceit Sportswear
Crooked River Wines
Five Barrel Brewing
Foye Legal
Propel Technologies
Stella Studioz
The Collective Beat
Tread Right Podiatry & Biomechanics
Webb Financial
Wollongong Strata
Excellence in Sustainability - Sponsored by BlueScope
Burnetts On Barney
Little Eco Baby
The Illawarra Hotel
The Pines
Tiny Tins
Excellence in Tech - Sponsored by Siligong Valley
Business Valuations Online
Propel Technologies
RoboFit
Scalapay
Virtual IT Group
Excellence in Tourism & Hospitality - Sponsored by Destination Wollongong
Mt Hay Retreat
Novotel Wollongong Northbeach
PepperGreen Estate
Pleasant Way River Lodge
Stand Up Paddle Boarding Shellharbour
The Living Room
Excellence in Workplace Culture - Sponsored by Peoplecare Health Cover
Accelo
Coutts Lawyers & Conveyancers
Easy Agile
ECTARC Early Childhood Education Services & Training
Endeavour Energy
Housing Trust
IOT
Nowchem
Shoalhaven Family Law
The Illawarra Hotel
Outstanding Business Leader - Sponsored by Access Law Group
Andrew Webb - Webb Financial
Charlie Emery - Soilco
Darren Frame - D.Frame Electrical
Dr Melinda Williams - Peoplecare Health Cover
John Lamont - Nowchem
Karena Nicholls - Coutts Lawyers & Conveyancers
Peter Jones - Prological Consulting
Renee Knight - CareSouth
Wynter Dares - Wollongong Foot & Ankle Centre
Outstanding Community Organisation - Sponsored by Warrigal
Big Fat Smile Group
CareSouth
Housing Trust
Lifeline South Coast
The Cram Foundation
The Flagstaff Group
Outstanding Employee - Sponsored by WIN Network
Jessica Bezant - Landscapists
Luke Attenborough - Housing Trust
Natalie Allan - MMJ Real Estate
Sarah Crimston - Allcare Health Services Group
Outstanding Start-up - Sponsored by Port Authority of New South Wales
Adcraft Studio
Banksia Support Services
Illawarra Print & Signage
Precision Suspension & Automotive
Riding For Life
Samurai Group
Outstanding Young Business Leader - Sponsored by Dapto Leagues Club
Alex Stronach - Medicine in Motion Health Group
Brett Wright - Peoplecare Health Cover
Mitchell Woellner - Droppoint Australia
Nikki Aitchison - The Illawarra Hotel
Sidney Curran - Curran Plumbing
Teagan Huntsdale - The Dance Affinity
Will Ryan - IOT
