How a speech from a certain inspirational figure has given Bulli FC hope

Bulli Football Club is currently going through one of its toughest moments following recent floods wreaking havoc on its home ground, Balls Paddock.
Flood waters completely destroyed the club's playing field, as well as the famous Bulli FC clubhouse and adjoining Balls Paddock Children's Centre in the suburb of Woonona.
It has taken an entire club effort from committee members, players, coaches, managers, parents, and locals alike to commit to the cleanup, with Bulli president Dane Hamilton admitting it was still too early to know when the field would be playable again.
But as Bulli FC members learned in their recent special presentation from well-renowned sports psychologist, Ezio Mormile, challenges like the one they currently face soon bring plenty of positives.
Mormile's work in the football space is well known around many quarters in the Illawarra. The Farmborough Heights resident - who studied psychology at Charles Sturt University - began his journey in football with Wollongong Wolves back in 2017.
There he met Nick Montgomery whilst he was playing at the Wolves. When Montgomery was given the heading coaching role of A-League club the Mariners, he gave Mormile a call to be part of the squad as a mental coach for the players.
Of course, the rest was history and Mormile was there when Central Coast won the 2023 grand final under Montgomery's leadership.
In the past, Mormile would often host talks with Bulli through his connection with the Illawarra Premier League club's coach Julio Miranda and assistant Scott Nicholls from when they were at the Wolves. This time however, the chat was different.
"He reached out and offered to help us," BFC president Hamilton said.
"He usually comes in and he'll have a chat to our players every year, or most years. But this time it was a really good opportunity to talk to our club, both members and players about resilience and the opportunity that change brings.
"He kind of spoke about the fact that money is not so important for happiness, it's about having a purpose and being part of a community and going through the struggle will bring you together and it'll be one of your greatest achievements.
"Basically without the struggle, you don't really have a purpose. It was a really powerful speech."
Hamilton said the key part of Mormile's powerful presentation focused on Roy Hancox, Bulli FC life member that has been part of the club for 60 years.
During the wild scenes of the floods, 91-year-old Roy was one of the hundreds of people with shovels in hand scraping mud off of Balls Paddock.
"He made a lot of reference to Roy Hancox. He made that a central image," Hamilton said.
"There was a really powerful image of him basically a day or two after the flood, he was there with a shovel at 91 years old. He's been part of the club for 60 years and he's seen the ups and downs.
"It just shows it's important to be part of a community and cherish the struggle."
