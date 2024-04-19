The big drops during Record Store Day at Wollongong's Music Farmers

For those who can't listen to music without dropping the needle, this weekend can't get much bigger as the annual Record Store Day arrives.
The international event will be held this year on Saturday, April 20, and sees exclusive vinyl releases from some of the biggest artists in the world.
Last year's biggest movers were pop culture icons and emissaries Taylor Swift and Bluey but this year's line-up has a lot to love as well.
Releases this year include a single from Olivia Rodrigo & Noah Kahan, a picture album release of Fleetwood Mac all-timer Rumours, and a black and white vinyl of the Ramones' The 1975 Sire Demos.
Wollongong residents will be able to get their hands on the big releases at Music Farmers in Wollongong.
Owner of the store Jeb Taylor says it's a good way to do "something a bit different".
"It's just sort of a way to remind people we're here and for the regulars to get some sort of special Record Day releases," Mr Taylor said.
"When Record Store Day first started it was really just a reminder of local shops kind of thing and it has sort of grown from that."
Mr Taylor says one of the releases he's most looking forward to from the day is Time Capsule Australian Sounds Volume One, which features Australian musicians from 1985-1994.
The full list of titles which will be available at Music Farmers can be found here.
There's also something for the kids who got hooked last year on the Bluey album Dance Mode.
"Bluey was a fun one but there's always odd novelties like that," Mr Taylor said.
But the biggest question of all: will Music Farmers have the Wiggles Yummy Yummy Dorothy the Dinosaur version?
"Yeah that's coming, we'll have that."
