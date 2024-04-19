Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

The big drops during Record Store Day at Wollongong's Music Farmers

Joel Ehsman
By Joel Ehsman
Updated April 19 2024 - 1:08pm, first published 11:29am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jeb Taylor and Nick Irwin from Music Farmers ahead of Record Store Day on Saturday, Picture by Robert Peet
Jeb Taylor and Nick Irwin from Music Farmers ahead of Record Store Day on Saturday, Picture by Robert Peet

For those who can't listen to music without dropping the needle, this weekend can't get much bigger as the annual Record Store Day arrives.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joel Ehsman

Joel Ehsman

Reporter

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, experiencing life near the beach.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.