Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Football List
Photos

Why South Coast United's Olympic win meant much more than a game of football

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated April 21 2024 - 2:28pm, first published 12:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South Coast United's 2-0 win against Wollongong Olympic meant so much more following the announcement that club trailblazer Ted Valic (inset) would be stepping down from managerial duties due to health concerns. Picture by Adam McLean
South Coast United's 2-0 win against Wollongong Olympic meant so much more following the announcement that club trailblazer Ted Valic (inset) would be stepping down from managerial duties due to health concerns. Picture by Adam McLean

For South Coast United coach Greg Valic, his team's 2-0 win against Wollongong Olympic meant much more than just a game of football.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Warren

Jordan Warren

Sports Journalist

Illawarra Mercury sports journalist. Feel free to get in touch jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.