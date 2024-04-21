AFL South Coast high-flyers Figtree and Bulldogs play out thrilling draw

Nothing could separate the two most dominant teams in the AFL South Coast competition in recent seasons, with the Wollongong Bulldogs and Figtree Kangaroos playing out a 6.8 44 to 6.8 44 draw at Keira Oval on Saturday.
Figtree have won the past three premierships, with the Bulldogs finishing runners-up in the first two of those.
Their latest battle was once again a hard-fought contest with neither team giving an inch.
Figtree player-coach Brandon Lagana said he didn't anticipate the game would finish as a draw.
"I thought during the game there would be a winner either way but nothing could separate us in the end," he said.
"It was still a pretty good game. I thought we played pretty well, as did the Dogs.
"We were pretty unlucky, we had about four or five boys go down with injury this week which didn't help our case but the boys who came in all played their role really well and they all stuck to the structures and I guess although we didn't get the win, we also didn't lose."
Lagana said this was important because the Kangaroos were as hungry as ever to win a fourth straight flag.
"That's the reason we play and that's the reason we're continuing to work hard and winning another flag is definitely the end goal for us," he said.
"I expect the Dogs and Northern Districts, who we beat in last year's grand final, to again be the main challengers this year.
"It's going to be a pretty tight top of the table race I reckon."
Meantime it was also a tight affair at Myimbarr Community Park with the home side Shellharbour City Suns downing Wollongong Lions 8.11 59 to 8.8 56.
In the other round two fixture on Saturday, Bomaderry Tigers beat Kiama Power 9.15 69 to 4.4 28 at Artie Smith Oval.
