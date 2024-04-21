Illawarra Mercurysport
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Sport/AFL

AFL South Coast high-flyers Figtree and Bulldogs play out thrilling draw

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
April 21 2024 - 12:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Figtree Kangaroos player-coach Brandon Lagana pictured here playing against the Wollongong Bulldogs in June, 2023. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Figtree Kangaroos player-coach Brandon Lagana pictured here playing against the Wollongong Bulldogs in June, 2023. Picture by Sylvia Liber

Nothing could separate the two most dominant teams in the AFL South Coast competition in recent seasons, with the Wollongong Bulldogs and Figtree Kangaroos playing out a 6.8 44 to 6.8 44 draw at Keira Oval on Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from AFL
AFL South Coast high-flyers Figtree and Bulldogs play out thrilling draw
Figtree Kangaroos player-coach Brandon Lagana pictured here playing against the Wollongong Bulldogs in June, 2023. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Shellharbour City Suns also had a tough match against the Lions
Agron Latifi
No comments
More from sports
92 photos showing the agony and ecstasy of Wollongong's triathlon festival
92 photos showing the agony and ecstasy of Wollongong's triathlon festival
Mega gallery of World Triathlon Cup and Tri The Gong events.
AFL South Coast high-flyers Figtree and Bulldogs play out thrilling draw
Figtree Kangaroos player-coach Brandon Lagana pictured here playing against the Wollongong Bulldogs in June, 2023. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Shellharbour City Suns also had a tough match against the Lions
Agron Latifi
No comments
Grand final glory beckons for irresistible Steelers in Tarsha Gale Cup
The Steelers are through to the Tarsha Gale Cup grand final following a 26-4 win against the Sharks. Picture by Anna Warr
Courtney Crawford's side got up 26-4 against the Sharks.
Jordan Warren
No comments
More from AFL

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.