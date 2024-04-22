Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Bulli SLSC open mens complete the 'three-peat' at Australian Championships

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated April 22 2024 - 2:47pm, first published 2:27pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Heath Mercer, Kyle Mercer, Fraser Worthington, Dean Roberts, and Shane Geloven were part of the all-conquering Bulli SLSC open mens team at the Australian Championships. Picture - Surf Life Saving
Heath Mercer, Kyle Mercer, Fraser Worthington, Dean Roberts, and Shane Geloven were part of the all-conquering Bulli SLSC open mens team at the Australian Championships. Picture - Surf Life Saving

It was a week to remember for Bulli Surf Life Saving Club at the recent Australian Open Surf Boat Championships.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Warren

Jordan Warren

Sports Journalist

Illawarra Mercury sports journalist. Feel free to get in touch jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.