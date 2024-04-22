Bulli SLSC open mens complete the 'three-peat' at Australian Championships

It was a week to remember for Bulli Surf Life Saving Club at the recent Australian Open Surf Boat Championships.
Most notably was the performance of the club's open male team, which completed three championship wins in a row with their showing at Alexandra Headland on the Sunshine Coast.
Heath Mercer, Kyle Mercer, Fraser Worthington, Dean Roberts, and Shane Geloven were part of the all-conquering Bulli SLSC open mens team at the Australian Championships.
There was also a strong showing from Bulli Gold's U23 male side, which finished fifth in its respective final.
Meanwhile, Port Kembla also produced a strong showing at the championships, finishing sixth in the open male final and third in the open female decider.
But the weekend truly belonged to Bulli in the end.
"This is three in a row for us, we are so stoked, we work so hard we try hard but we have fun," the team told Surf Living Saving Australia.
"It is a lot of hard work, we hurt ourselves as much as much as possible at every session, we have no light sessions."
