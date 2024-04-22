Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Dream of a Bulli KFC store may soon be dead

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated April 22 2024 - 11:16am, first published 11:01am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
For years, residents had hopes - and fears - of a KFC at Bulli.
For years, residents had hopes - and fears - of a KFC at Bulli.

The dream of a KFC at Bulli may finally be over.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.