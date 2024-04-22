Here's all you need to know about MasterChef Australia 2024

For Savindri Perera, or Sav as she is best known, comes alive is in the kitchen, working to recreate the Sri Lankan flavours of her late mother's kitchen. Describing her cooking style as rustic, generous and colourful, Sav's love of cooking amped up around age 12 after discovering Nigella. She lists onion, garlic and curry leaves as her holy trinity, nothing happens in Sri Lankan cooking without them. With a deep understanding of flavour, Sav thinks her use of spices and ability to balance the six tastes will give her an edge, as will her baking expertise.