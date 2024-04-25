The Thirroul home with an $8m price tag and custom basketball court

Now here's a spectacular home that has caught the attention of our readers.
A Thirroul home with an eye-catching array of features has the potential to smash the sale price record for the popular northern suburb.
The home at 9 Tasman Parade has a price guide of $8 million-plus.
The four-bedroom beachside home has ocean and escarpment vistas, and beach access at its doorstep.
Records indicate the house sale price record for the suburb is $4,850,000, set in 2021.
Moving away from the high-end of the market, a lakeside home at Berkeley has sold for well above the suburb's median price, and scored the seller a six-figure gross profit in the process.
The three-bedroom home at 26 Holborn Street sold for $1,090,000 earlier this month.
The home is located directly opposite Lake Illawarra, and previously sold in December 2020 for $712,000.
Meanwhile, a site at Albion Park Rail with plenty of development potential sold at auction for $1 million.
The property at 14 Station Road features a 2023 square metre block, with a 20.15-metre frontage, and an existing three-bedroom home.
Selling agent, Ben Linnehan from Ray White Albion Park said it sold to a Sydney-based investor, with the auction essentially becoming a negotiation with the eventual buyer.
In other auction-related news, a Marshall Mount property has changed hands for well in excess of $4 million.
The property at 796 Calderwood Road sold prior to auction; minutes before the listing was due to go under the hammer.
The five-acre property was sold for $4.35 million.
New figures paint a gloomy picture for those trying to save for a home deposit in the Illawarra, as well as existing property owners in the region.
Illawarra home owners are typically spending more than half of their income on servicing a mortgage, while prospective buyers need more than a decade to save for a deposit, according to the latest ANZ-CoreLogic Housing Affordability Report.
Nationally, both mortgage and rental affordability worsened over the March quarter of 2024, driven by an ongoing increase in mortgage rates and continued tightening in the rental market, the report found.
Finally, check out the latest House of the Week. This captivating two-storey home embodies the epitome of modern elegance, offering unrivalled luxury, breathtaking vistas and a convenient location.
Do you have an interesting property story? Let us know at brendan.crabb@austcommunitymedia.com.au .
-Brendan Crabb, Illawarra Mercury property reporter
