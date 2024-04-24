Embrace opulence in complete serenity

3 BEDS | 2 BATHS | 2 CARS
This captivating two-story home embodies the epitome of modern elegance, offering unrivalled luxury, breathtaking vistas and a convenient location.
Tonee Kisten is the listing agent. She says the home would appeal to investors, first-time home buyers, and busy professionals.
"In this contemporary home, luxury, privacy, and picturesque views reign supreme. This dual-level residence leaves little to be desired," she said.
Its elegant and generous design features crisp colour palettes and high ceilings to accentuate light and flow.
There is a glamorous kitchen tailor-made for entertaining, complete with a butler's pantry. This elegant space will inspire you to create culinary delights. The kitchen has 40mm stone benchtops, a spacious central island, a dishwasher, and a five-burner gas hob.
This modern executive property showcases a spacious, open floor plan. There is a stunning gas fireplace, ducted air-conditioning, and rear-north area views.
The main bedroom, with its scenic sundeck, offers a relaxing retreat and has an ensuite and walk-in wardrobe.
There is a full family bath and a guest powder room.
Here, you can entertain in style in the wonderful all-season outdoor area. The sleek terrace frames the dramatic escarpment backdrop.
There is a pet-friendly fenced backyard, and the block is low maintenance. Plus, there is a double lock-up garage.
The convenient location is another draw card, with transport links, parks, cafes and beaches only minutes away.
"Tucked into a peaceful cul-de-sac, it's a wonderfully well-rounded offering - boasting exquisite sanctuary appeal while providing easy access to local schools and Wollongong CBD," said Tonee.
Call Tonee Kisten today and make your appointment to view.
