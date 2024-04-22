Bridgerton stars 'thrilled' by visit to Southern Highlands for Netflix launch

Dearest gentle readers, the leading duo for the upcoming season of Bridgerton have made an appearance in a picturesque town in the Highlands.
Nicola Coughlan, who plays Penelope Featherington and gossip writer Lady Whistledown, attended the Australian launch in Bowral with Colin Bridgerton's Luke Newton, and showrunner Jess Brownell.
Netflix hosted a twilight screening at Milton Park on April 21 to kick off the tour for the next instalment of the popular series, with local and international guests, and a cocktail reception.
Coughlan said it was the first time the cast could go out and promote the show without restrictions.
"I never thought we'd be in the middle of rural Australia, but I'm so thrilled we're here it's very cool," she said.
For Newton, who is the third Bridgerton brother, it was his first time in Australia, and a great opportunity to visit "beautiful places like this".
This season has been close to three years in the making Brownell said, and it was "really exciting" that the town has been "taken over" by it.
This season will follow Penelope, who has given up on her crush on Colin, after she overheard him speaking poorly about her.
Not giving up on love entirely, she decides to search for a husband and enlists her friend's help, and viewers will see how their relationship develops.
The pair said the show would deliver "friends to lovers", with Coughlan mentioning a "real rom-com vibe".
"Gosh, it's gonna be...a really romantic one, it's very sexy, it's very funny... it's got a lot of suspense in it; no two episodes are the same, we're not gonna give you a moment's rest this season," she said.
"The evolution of their characters both as individuals but as a couple as well, it's been my favourite part of the season," Newton said.
"I've loved just to explore the different versions of their relationship that we play throughout the season.
"I'm really excited for fans to see these new versions of Colin and Pengs."
The first part of season three will air on May 16 on Netflix in Australia.
Part two will be released from June 13.
Shonda Rhimes is the executive producer for the series, through her production company Shondaland.
The producer is best-known for her work on How to Get Away With Murder, Grey's Anatomy and Scandal.
