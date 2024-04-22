Police arrest man after car crashes into Kanahooka tree

Lake Illawarra police officers have arrested a man who allegedly crashed his car into a tree at Kanahooka overnight.
Police are waiting to speak with the alleged driver after he was injured in the crash.
The silver Ford Falcon was seen by police patrolling the Princes Motorway, allegedly travelling at high speed, at 7.30 pm on Monday, April 22.
A short time later police found the car after it had hit a tree on Kanahooka Road.
The alleged driver and sole occupant was an 18-year-old man who was assisted at the scene before being taken to Wollongong Hospital where he is reported to be in a stable condition.
Police are urging anyone with information or dashcam footage about this incident to contact Crime Stoppers on 18000 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.