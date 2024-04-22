Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Police arrest man after car crashes into Kanahooka tree

Joel Ehsman
By Joel Ehsman
Updated April 23 2024 - 9:14am, first published 9:01am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police patrolling the Princes Motorway spotted the car. File picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
Police patrolling the Princes Motorway spotted the car. File picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Lake Illawarra police officers have arrested a man who allegedly crashed his car into a tree at Kanahooka overnight.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joel Ehsman

Joel Ehsman

Reporter

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, experiencing life near the beach.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.