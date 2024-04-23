Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Redevelopment plans for city's heritage-listed site

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated April 23 2024 - 3:27pm, first published 2:12pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Two views of the 17-storey complex planned on a Denison Street site heritage-listed by Wollongong City Council
Two views of the 17-storey complex planned on a Denison Street site heritage-listed by Wollongong City Council

A heritage-listed building in Denison Street would be redeveloped as part of a proposed 17-storey complex.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.