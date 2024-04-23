Forced marriage exists in the Illawarra, says anti-slavery commissioner

Don't think modern slavery is happening a world away, it's happening right here in the Illawarra, the NSW Anti-Slavery Commissioner said.
Dr James Cockayne, a lawyer who has previously worked for the United Nations in several capacities, said there are an estimated 16,400 cases of slavery in New South Wales, but the problem is desperately under-reported.
"We've been hearing while we've been here about international students subject to exploitation in the hospitality and retail industries," Dr Cockayne said.
"We know from our own reporting that international students are vulnerable to exploitation in the sex industry.
"For example, we also hear about forced marriages, in this region."
Forced marriage is the most reported form of modern slavery in Australia, the commissioner said.
It accounts for about one-third of all reports to the Australian Federal Police.
"There's certainly evidence of forced marriage occurring here in the Illawarra.
"I couldn't speak reliably to numbers at this point, and I don't have an investigative mandate per se, but certainly the information we receive strongly points to that."
While his office is not a reporting authority, it offers support and advocacy to victims. That support extends to Dr Cockayne's phone number (0455 255 453) being made publicly available.
"We get two or three new presentations a week through that that channel," he said.
Appointed in August 2022, Dr Cockayne wrote to universities last year about international students' significant vulnerability.
While on his trip through the Illawarra and Shoalhaven, he stopped at the University of Wollongong and addressed the issue with multiple cohorts.
"We heard some very promising things occurring in the university, including work around peer support," he said after meeting with the senior executive, members of the law and medical faculties, and international students themselves.
Also high on the commissioner's radar is a landmark framework which affects more than $42 billion of annual public spending in NSW.
The framework helps more than 400 public entities meet their modern slavery due diligence and reporting obligations under NSW law.
"Local councils and government have these strong obligations now, and we're working closely with them," Dr Cockayne, who met with Wollongong's Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery, said.
"We spoke about those obligations and how we can support the council to take reasonable steps to ensure it's not buying goods and services from businesses with connections to modern slavery."
The commissioner also spoke at an Australian Catholic Anti Slavery Network-organised business workshop on Tuesday, April 23, 2024.
Supplier guidance from a range of speakers added to Dr Cockayne's message, event organiser Alison Rahill, executive officer of the network, said.
The advice from the commissioner is simple: read.
"There is a stack of information on the internet - from our website for starters.
"There's a huge array of things that might include modern slavery risks - from cleaning services, to computers, and solar panels.
"Modern slavery is ubiquitous - and individual awareness is so important."
From a personal perspective, Dr Cockayne suggested people even ask where their superannuation is invested.
If you need advice, support or assistance relating to a possible case of modern slavery, contact:
The NSW Anti-slavery Commissioner: 0455 255 453 or antislavery@dcj.nsw.gov.au.
1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732): National domestic, family and sexual violence counselling, information and support service 1800respect.org.au
Anti-Slavery Australia: Free, confidential and independent legal and migration services for people who have experienced or are at risk of modern slavery, including human trafficking, forced labour and forced marriage. Visit antislavery.org.au or call 02 9514 8115. Email: ASALegal@uts.edu.au
Australian Red Cross: Support for Trafficked People Program (STPP): Assistance to victims of human trafficking, slavery and slavery-like practices, including forced marriage and forced labour (who meet the eligibility criteria). Call 03 9345 1800 or email national_stpp@redcross.org.au
