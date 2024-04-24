Shellharbour's show of support to Bondi community

Shellharbour Mayor Chris Homer sent his Waverley counterpart a letter of condolence after the recent tragedy at Westfield Bondi Junction.
Mayor Homer tabled both the letter he wrote to Waverley Mayor Paula Masselos and her reply at Tuesday night's Shellharbour City Council meeting.
"I write on behalf of the council, staff and our local community and extend our deepest and heartfelt condolences to all those who have been directly impacted by the recent tragedy at Westfield Bondi Junction," the letter stated, "in particular the families and other individuals who are mourning the loss of loved ones."
"The City of Shellharbour would like to offer its support to you and your community as we understand that this tragedy has affected so many lives both directly and indirectly as we all struggle to come to terms with this terrible event."
In his letter, Mayor Homer also praised the work of police, paramedics and community members "who helped the injured and tried to prevent an even greater tragedy from taking place".
In her reply Mayor Masselos thanked the council for the show of support.
"The deep grief our community is experiencing will take time to heal but the kindness shown by people such as yourself, offering love, prayers and support is so important as we commence our healing journey," Mayor Masselos said.
"As a community, we have been devastated by the shocking events of that day, but also uplifted by stories of bravery, selflessness and kindness."
