Former Stingrays product Margaux Chauvet signs fresh A-League contract deal

It's clear to see former Illawarra Stingrays product Margaux Chauvet has made quite the impression in the A-League Women's competition after securing a two-year contract extension with Sydney FC.
Chauvet, who was born in Africa's Ivory Coast and then spent time in France before moving to Wollongong when she was three years old, grew up playing football in the Illawarra.
She went on to play for the Stingrays before signing her first ALW deal with the Wanderers. Chauvet became a Sydney FC injury replacement player before being signed full-time for the current season.
Now, she will remain in sky blue until the end of the 2025/26 campaign.
Chauvet has played a key role in the Sydney FC side filled to the brim with Illawarra talent. The side - which features Figtree junior Mackenzie Hawkesby, Shellharbour juniors Jynaya and Indiana Dos Santos and Horsley teen Caley Tallon-Henniker and Cringila teen Sienna Saveska - is currently in the midst of preparing for its ALW second leg semi-final against the Mariners.
21 year-old Chauvet is known for her versatility on the pitch and her ability to play in multiple positions including full back, centre back and more recently cementing herself in the centre midfield.
"I'm so happy, it's an absolute honour to play for Sydney FC and the perfect motivation going into this weekend's semi-final at Leichhardt Oval," Chauvet said.
"This season has been my best in the A-League so far and I am extremely excited to build from it. It is such a great environment around this group of girls, and I want to help the team in any way I can.
"The fans are second to none at Sydney FC, the best in the country and I can't wait to be representing them many more finals clashes."
Head Coach Ante Juric said he had been impressed by Chauvet.
"Margaux has thoroughly earned this contract extension with her hard work, dedication and the way she has performed this season," Juric said.
"She gives us great versatility and has been able to perform a number of roles to a high standard for us this season.
"She has now played her way into the starting line-up and is looking forward to playing in her first A-League home semi-final; and potentially a grand final, so it has been a breakout year for her.
"I'm delighted to see she will be staying on board for another two years."
