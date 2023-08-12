Illawarra Mercury
Wollongong defender Margaux Chauvet inks fresh deal with Sydney FC

August 12 2023 - 10:20am
Former Illawarra Stingrays defender Margaux Chauvet has signed a full-time contract with A-League Women's club, Sydney FC. Picture by Anna Warr
Margaux Chauvet is ready for her next A-League Women's chapter after signing a full-time contract with Sydney FC.

