Margaux Chauvet is ready for her next A-League Women's chapter after signing a full-time contract with Sydney FC.
The reigning champions on Thursday announced that they had snapped up the Wollongong defender, with the club also unveiling the signings of ex-Jets midfielder Lucy Johnson and former Glory forward Aideen Keane.
It is the second time that Chauvet has inked a full-time contract with an A-Leagues club, having joined the Western Sydney Wanderers ahead of their 2020/21 campaign. She then signed for Icelandic side KR in 2022, before spending some time at Sydney FC last season as an injury replacement player.
The 21-year-old now returns to the sky blues on a permanent deal.
Chauvet, who was born in Africa's Ivory Coast and then spent time in France before moving to Wollongong when she was three years old, grew up playing football in the Illawarra.
The Stingrays product said she was now excited for her next chapter with Sydney FC.
"I got a good understanding for the culture within this club last season and I'm very grateful to be experiencing it again," she said.
"I'm excited to help this double title defence and am determined to earn a starting spot."
Chauvet, Johnson and Keane will link up with the sky blues squad for training early next month, with the next A-League Women's season kicking off in October.
"All three girls will bring a fresh energy and desire to the squad, and they have good experience in this competition," Sydney FC coach Ante Juric said.
"Lucy had a good last season and has proven to be a gifted midfielder. Aideen has enormous potential and is an exciting player. Margaux is a quality defender who can do several roles within a team. I am excited to have all three players join us this season.
"It's important we refresh our squad for the new season and that our players continue to have competition for their starting places. These players, along with a few others, will do that."
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
