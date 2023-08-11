Russell Vale Football Club thrilled to host 'Old Boys' reunion

There will be plenty of laughs and tall stories shared when Russell Vale Football Club hosts an "Old Boys Day" on Saturday afternoon.
Cawley Oval will be a hive of activity from 1pm when past and current members and players join together to toast the club's history while watching Russell Vale's two senior men's teams in action against Coledale.
The celebrations will then continue afterwards at Woonona Bowling Club, who will screen the Matildas' World Cup showdown with France.
The Russell Vale club was established in the 1940s and it has gone through a multitude of changes in the past eight decades. The club folded during the mid-1970s before emerging again to play in the first division in the 1990s.
They then merged with Corrimal to form Northern United in the Illawarra Premier League, a stint which was highlighted by winning the minor premiership in 1999.
In 2001, Russell Vale FC re-established itself through the South Coast's amateur league. The club currently has two men's masters teams and three women's sides.
Club committee member Neil Ryan said the club now had strong ties to the local community and they encouraged players from all levels to get involved.
"The club is about having football available for the kids and community on a Saturday afternoon, just as we did when we were kids here," he said.
"We're a community club. We've never had an Old Boys Day, but we're trying to re-engage with a lot of the older players and we invite the local community down. Saturday is our last regular game of the season and we have a whole bunch of sponsors on board, while the local school's working group of dads will be coming along to do some fundraising, so there should be a decent crowd.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
