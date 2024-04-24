Here's where to play two-up this Anzac Day in the Illawarra

Scroll down to find out who's offering two-up in 2024
Anzac Day marks the anniversary of the first major military action fought by Australian and New Zealand forces during WWI.
April 25 is now a day of remembrance for the fallen and others who served - but why is two-up a prominent fixture?
The game was brought over to Australia by the English and Irish, originally called pitch and toss. It was a popular pastime with soldiers during WWI.
In 1918 the war correspondent Charles Bean studied the daily life of a group of Australian soldiers stationed at a brewery in Querrieu in northern France and made the following observation in his diary. He places great emphasis on two-up, writing in his diary in 1918:
"Two-up' is the universal pastime of the men. ... It is a game which starts in any quarter of an hour's interval or lasts the whole afternoon," Bean wrote.
Traditionally, the game is played with two coins. To create a game that is faster some venues choose to use three coins which gets a result almost every time.
Large crowds are expected to gather over a game of two-up on April 25 ever year. Here's where you can play ...
Here are some places offering two-up games on Anzac Day - there may be others also:
