Here's where to play two-up this Anzac Day in the Illawarra

The "spinner" tosses two or three coins into the air from a special wooden paddle called a "kip."

Players bet on whether the coins will land with both heads up, both tails up, or one head and one tail up. This is called "betting on the odds" (both heads or both tails) or "betting on the evens" (one head and one tail).

If the coins land in the ring and both show the same result (both heads or both tails), the spinner wins and takes all the bets.

If the coins land in the ring and show different results (one head and one tail), the spinner loses and the bets go to the players who bet on the opposite result.

If the coins land outside the ring, or if they land in the ring but one or both coins fall out of the ring, the toss is considered a "no throw" and is repeated.