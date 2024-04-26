Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Taller buildings in Wollongong are okay, says Planning Department

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
April 26 2024 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A look at an already-approved apartment block in Belmore Street - at rear - where the developer is hoping to add another four storeys. Picture by ADM Architects
A look at an already-approved apartment block in Belmore Street - at rear - where the developer is hoping to add another four storeys. Picture by ADM Architects

A third approved apartment block is looking to go even bigger - taking advantage of new regulations to encourage affordable housing.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.