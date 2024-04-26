How arborists assess Wollongong trees for risk

Wollongong council says its arborists undertake work on public trees according to "known risks", after four people were injured when a large kaffir plum fell in a CBD park.
Three women, aged in their 30s and 40s, and a young girl were taken to hospital after they sustained minor injuries when one of the tree's two main trunks fell on the children's playground in MacCabe Park during Eid al-Fitr celebrations on Sunday, April 21.
A Wollongong City Council spokesperson said the councils' qualified arborists conducted industry-standard assessments on public trees, with such actions as pruning and tree removal "based on known risks".
"The assessments include determining tree size, species and specific species susceptibility, tree health, tree maintenance history, tree structure, site conditions and surrounding infrastructure and useful life expectancy rating," the spokesperson said.
"While some assessments result in actual pruning or removal work, arborists as part of these assessments can also recommend no action apart from a specific inspection regime for that tree, or that a higher level of assessment to determine the risk posed by the tree."
The spokesperson did not specify how often public trees were assessed.
"Any assessment undertaken by an arborist is a 'point in time' assessment and a range of factors can change a tree's condition quite quickly," they said.
This was why the council encouraged community members to report concerns about a specific tree, the spokesperson said, by contacting the customer service team online or by phone on 4227 7111.
Work to clear the fallen kaffir plum, a species native to South Africa, began early on Monday morning, the day after it fell.
An arborist assessment that same morning confirmed the remainder of the tree had to be removed.
"This work has been completed, along with the removal of the swing set and soft fall at the park," the spokesperson said.
"The area was levelled and turfed and ensures the area was able to be used for Thursday's Anzac Day ceremonies."
One witness who was at MacCabe Park to celebrate at the Eid festival recalled hearing a cracking sound before the tree toppled.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.