Hearts make a statement, Gerringong win three in a row: A District League wrap

Unanderra and Gerringong both made statements to the District League in their respective wins against Bellambi and Picton in round eight of the competition.
The Hearts smashed one of the early front runners Bellambi 7-0 at Elizabeth Park, whilst the Breakers made the long trip to Hume Oval to come away with a resounding 4-1 win.
It was a crucial win for Gerringong on Saturday, April 27 against the Rangers. The victory marked three wins on the trot after a tough start to the season for the Breakers which was created by a number of injuries.
The return of 2023 Neville Arrowsmith Medal winner Joshua Hawker was huge for Gerringong, according to Boardman.
"It's hard to lose any player, let alone Josh Hawker," Boardman said.
"He scored four goals in his first game back against Fernhill. He's really stepped up this year. He's been quality for a while but this year he seems to be a lot more focused. Him and Zac (Josh's brother) have been really pivotal at training in getting the boys up and getting the boys ready.
"I've seen a shift in his attitude and his work rate as well. He's been working like a work horse every game this year so far. So it's good to have him like that."
After winning three league games on the bounce, Boardman eyed one game in particular that saw his team turn it around.
"The key one was Fernhill. That was a key moment for us to know we can go up a goal, we can go down a goal, we can go down two goals, three goals. We came back against them and just kept fighting and kept pushing and we got the win over them.
"So it gave the boys that added confidence because we didn't beat them all last year.
"We understand that we've got to work hard together and we've got to stick together and that the discipline is a key factor in how we move forward."
It was easily the most resounding result this season under new coach John Corbacho, but in reality, Unanderra have been in form for some time.
The side have not been beaten in their last four games in the league and in their last five in all competitions.
Against the Rosellas, Volkan As and Luke Boersma both nabbed doubles, whilst Luka Stosic and Damian Jorge both got goals apiece, with the seventh an own goal from Bellambi.
In round nine, a home game against the defending grand final champions Fernhill promises to be a smashing contest.
In other results in the competition, Warilla dismantled UOW 4-0, Thirroul and Oak Flats played out a 1-1 draw, and Balgownie defeated Berkeley 2-0.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.