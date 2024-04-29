Circling back: show about navigating workplace hell is back in Wollongong

The workshop to improve your corporate communication skills returns to Wollongong with the second edition of Wankernomics.
Wankernomics - As Per My Last Email will be a one-night event at Wollongong Town Hall on Friday, May 3, after performing the first edition of the show last year in the Spiegeltent.
The show is from James Schloeffel, the founder of The Shovel, and Charles Firth, a co-founder of The Chaser. together they came to the same realisation.
"In the working world if you can't say terms like circle back and moving forward and synergies and hard stop and ideate, you're really not gonna survive," Schloeffel said.
"You're really not gonna get promoted and climb up the corporate ladder."
The second edition of Wankernomics goes into more detail about the topics featured in last year's show.
"I think we've been surprised at how popular it's been, and I think the reason is because so many people can relate to it.
"It's not just corporate types ... we have people after our shows who are nurses, who are teachers, who childcare workers, council workers, even tradies, who come up to us and say 'Oh my God, you've just described my life'."
Schloeffel says the seeds of the show were first planted 10 years ago while he was working in the corporate world.
"Me sitting in meetings, listening to people say synergise and loop in and circle back," he said.
"We all become a little bit weird when we work in an office, and I put all that stuff to one side and it has kind of come out in this show."
The pair will also be bringing their War on 2024, an end-of-year show which is more politically focused, to Wollongong at the end of the year.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.